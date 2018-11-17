Morning top 5: 1,000 now missing amid California wildfires; Tánaiste says British politicians are receiving Brexit reality check

More than 1,000 people are now missing in California following the devastating wildfires throughout the state.

The number of people killed has also risen to 71, after a further eight bodies were discovered.

US President Donald Trump is preparing to visit California later today to meet some of those affected by the fires.

***

The Tánaiste says British politicians are receiving a reality check on what Brexit looks like.

Simon Coveney suggests there's little room for any re-negotiation of the withdrawal agreement that was approved by the British cabinet this week.

The Minister claims some of those who've said they'll vote against the deal haven't even read it.

***

Fine Gael members have been told to be on election footing.

A senior party member told the party's Ard Fheis - which got underway yesterday and continues today - that candidates and local organisations need to be ready for a general election.

While the prospect of an election before Christmas looks highly unlikely, there are some within Fine Gael who want to go to the people.

***

A man's been arrested following a drugs seizure in Blanchardstown in Dublin.

Gardaí stopped and searched a car just outside the Sheepmore Estate at around 4pm yesterday afternoon.

Two kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of €145,000, was discovered.

***

The Department of Education is to review the decision to make History optional during the Junior Cert.

The move had prompted a backlash with campaigners saying it's important for children to know the history of the country.

Education Minister Joe McHugh confirmed last night that decision is being examined.