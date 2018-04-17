Morning top 5: Women's Aid abuse cases; Facebook before Oireachtas; and newborn baby found

Over 19,000 cases of abuse were reported to Women's Aid last year.

Its annual report shows just under 16,000 were domestic violence incidents against women, with 3,500 involving children.

Women's Aid says gardaí need better training to deal with complainants.

Some of Facebook's top executives will face questions from TDs and Senators on the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The Communications Committee is looking into the impact of social media on elections and referendums, like the upcoming abortion vote.

Facebook Vice President of global policy Joel Kaplan and the Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon will be among the witnesses at the meeting on Tuesday.

Russia has told chemical weapons experts they will be allowed to visit the site of a poison gas attack on Wednesday.

The US has voiced concern that Moscow may have already "tampered" with evidence in Douma.

It comes as Syrian state television claims air bases in Homs have come under attack from missile strikes.

Gardaí are reportedly investigating the discovery of the body of a newborn baby in the boot of a car.

The Times Ireland reports the baby was delivered in a car near Birr, Co Offaly on March 29th.

It is understood the newborn's body was found some days later after the mother attended hospital.

Porn star Stormy Daniels is insisting the truth about her relations with Donald Trump will come out.

She made the comment after President Trump's personal lawyer appeared in court last night in connection with a criminal investigation into his business dealings.

It is also alleged Michael Cohen paid US$130,000 to the actress as part of a non-disclosure deal.