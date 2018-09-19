Morning top 5: Wind warnings as Storm Ali passes over Ireland; North Korea 'agrees to dismantle missile sites'

A status orange wind warning has come into effect for much of the country, as Storm Ali passes over Ireland.

High winds are expected to impact on airport schedules, and motorists are warned to be alert to debris on the roads.

A lower-level status yellow wind warning will remain in place for the whole country until 5pm this evening.

***

Day two of the National Ploughing Championships in Co Offaly won’t get underway until 11 this morning because of Storm Ali.

This is only the second time the farming festival has been delayed because of extreme weather.

Ploughing organisers say the delay is for health and safety reasons.

The festival will stay open until 7pm this evening due to the late start.

***

North Korea's agreed to permanently dismantle a missile engine test site and launch pad in the presence of international experts.

That's according to the South Korean President Moon Jae-In, who has been in Pyongyang for a three-day summit.

The two countries are also going to put together a joint bid to host the 2032 Olympic Games.

***

Gardai are still questioning a man after a woman was stabbed to death in Dundalk, Co. Louth yesterday.

The 31-year-old victim died after being attacked at Bridgewater Mews on Linenhall Street just before 3pm yesterday afternoon.

A 48-year-old man was arrested a short time later and is still in custody.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

***

Doctors have raised concerns about the public's reaction if they refuse to provide abortions.

This morning the Oireachtas Health Committee will hear from some of those who will be tasked with implementing Ireland's new abortion laws.

According to the Irish College of General Practitioners - which has been surveying its members to hear their concerns - GPs are also concerned about staffing, training and the specialist support available to help them provide the new service.

The government plans to introduce the legislation to allow abortions into the Dáil in the first week of October.