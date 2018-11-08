Morning top 5: White House bans CNN reporter; Dublin schools controversy; and overweight children

A CNN reporter has been banned from the White House after engaging in a tense back and forth with US President Donald Trump during a news conference.

The White House has accused Jim Acosta of "unacceptable" conduct after a female intern tried to take the microphone from him - claiming he put his hands on her.

Mr Acosta says this is "a lie" - and also posted a video of his press pass being taken away.

****

One of the Dublin schools at the centre of the controversy over structural problems is to remain closed today.

The decision not to re-open St Luke's National School in Tyrellstown was made at the request of parents, after an inspection.

It was one of the schools constructed by Western Building Systems that needs structural repairs.

****

The funeral takes place in Kildare today of murder victim David Boland.

The 34-year-old was stabbed to death in an incident in Athy last week.

Requiem mass for the father-of-one takes place in the Sacred Heart church in his home town of Nurney later.

****

It is predicted house prices will increase nationally over the next 12 months, but at a slower pace.

A new survey from the Society of Chartered Surveyors and the Central Bank predicts inflation of about 2%.

That is down from 5% in the second quarter of this year.

****

Some 22% of Irish nine-year-olds are overweight or obese.

That is according to the latest Growing Up in Ireland study, tracking over 7,000 children and their families.

It found only one-quarter of nine-year-olds reached the recommended level of 60 minutes physical activity a day.