Morning top 5: Western leaders to hold further talks on Syria; 42 new schools on the way; Investigation underway after 'rape list' found in Cork school

The leaders of The US, UK and France are due to hold more discussions on a response to the alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria.

Yesterday the British Prime Minister Theresa May won the backing of her cabinet for action.

She spoke with US president Donald Trump last night – with both leaders agreeing the use of chemical weapons "cannot go unchallenged".

Both Moscow and Damascus deny any involvement in the incident – with the Kremlin warning of major consequences if Syria is attacked.

***

The Government aims to build 42 new schools over the next 4 years.

The Education Minister Richard Bruton is due to announce the projects today, with the majority set to be located in Dublin or the commuter belt counties of Wicklow, Meath and Kildare.

The decision was taken based on a new study of changing demographics around the country.

It is not all good news however, as The Irish Times reports that claims more than 500 applications for major refurbishments have been put on hold.

***

A Cork secondary school has insisted the safety and well-being of its students is its top priority – after a so-called 'rape list' was found scrawled across the wall of the boys toilets.

Above the list read the girl with 'the most ticks will be raped.'

The principal of Davis College in Mallow has issued a statement to say the matter is being taken extremely seriously.

All students named on the list have been spoken to and a Garda investigation is now underway.

***

Drinking as little as one pint of beer a day could shorten your life by six months.

A global study shows drinking more than the advised threshold of about 6 pints a week is linked to a shorter life expectancy.

Tracy Parker from the British Heart Foundation says any positive health effects of drink are relatively minor.

She said alcohol is associated with heart and circulatory diseases such as stroke and heart failure as well as cancer.

***

Bloggers and social media influencers are being warned they need to be clearer about when content is paid for.

The Advertising Standards Authority is hosting an "educate and inform" event at Facebook's headquarters in Dublin today.

Over 100 agencies, brands and bloggers will be instructed on when they need to disclose that something is an advert.

ASAI Orla Twomey said consumers need to know when they are being advertised to – with more and more brands and influencers working together to co-create content.