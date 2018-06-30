Morning top 5: Water restrictions announced as heatwave continues; Dublin Pride parade to take place today

A status yellow high-temperature warning remains in place today as the heatwave continues.

Met Éireann says temperatures will not be as hot as the last few days, but will remain in the mid to high 20s across the country.

At Shannon Airport, a temperature of 31.1 degrees was recorded yesterday afternoon.

***

People could face prosecution or a fine if they don't comply with a hosepipe ban in the greater Dublin area from Monday.

Irish Water yesterday announced the measure in response to the "unsustainable levels" of demand during the heatwave.

It'll be in place until the end of July with a ban on the use of water for all non-essential activities - with a warning it could be extended to other places where supply is under pressure.

Other water restrictions are also in place in various parts of the country, as the dry spell continues and more than 100 water supply schemes remain at risk.

***

A number of Irish flights have been cancelled today because of another strike by French air traffic controllers.

Aer Lingus has been forced to ground two flights between Dublin and Marseille and another two between Dublin and Lyon.

Ryanair, meanwhile, says it has had to cancel its Dublin to Nice return service.

***

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 60s was killed when her car hit a van in County Limerick yesterday evening.

It happened shortly before 5pm on the N69 at Kildimo.

The male van driver was treated for non life-threatening injuries at University Hospital Limerick.

***

The 2018 Dublin Pride parade will take place in the city centre this afternoon.

It's the largest event in Ireland celebrating LGBTQI people, with thousands of people expected to attend.

Organisers say everyone is welcome to watch or take part, no matter their sexuality.