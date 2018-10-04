Morning top 5: Varadkar in Brussels for Brexit talks; Vote expected on housing motion; Watchdog to investigate Facebook security breach

The Dáil is set to vote on a motion to declare a national emergency over the homelessness and housing crises.

The People Before Profit motion has the support of all opposition parties – after Fianna Fáil indicated it would vote in favour yesterday.

The bill calls for a doubling of capital expenditure on public and affordable housing and "aggressive measures" to bring vacant properties back into use.

It comes after thousands of people took to the streets yesterday demanding a radical change in the Government's housing policy.

***

The Taoiseach is travelling to Brussels today as Brexit talks appear to have hit another impasse.

Leo Varadkar will meet with European Council President Donald Tusk and Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

In recent week’s UK Prime Minister Theresa May has rejected EU proposals and said Britain is not afraid to leave with no deal.

The EU meanwhile, has warned that her own proposals for Brexit will not work.

***

The Data Protection Commission has confirmed it's launched an investigation into a data breach at Facebook last week.

At least 50 million accounts were affected in the breach.

The commission says it will examine the company's compliance under the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which came into effect in May.

The breach at Facebook happened when hackers gained access through the 'View As' feature which allows users see what their profile looks like to other people.

The Data Protection Commission could fine Facebook up to 4% of its global turnover if it finds it to be in breach of GDPR.

***

The Dáil will debate proposed new abortion laws today – over four months after the referendum to repeal the Eighth amendment.

It will allow for abortion without restriction for up to 12 weeks into pregnancy and in limited circumstances after that.

Health Minister Simon Harris called on pro-life TDs to respect the outcome of the referendum and not attempt to delay the passage of the legislation.

He remains confident doctors will be able to carry out abortions from the start of next year, despite concern from practitioners about whether they will be ready in time.

***

An opinion poll's found strong support for bigger investment in our mental health services.

The Ipsos-MRBI poll found 84% of respondents thought the health service places too little focus on mental health.

The survey was commissioned by Mental Health Reform.

The director of the organisation has said increased investment now will save money in the long term.