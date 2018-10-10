Morning top 5: Varadkar and Martin discuss confidence and supply deal; Florida prepares for Hurricane Michael

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin have spoken about renewing the confidence and supply arrangement which is propping the Government up.

The original agreement was for three budgets - the last of which was presented yesterday.

The two party leaders spoke last night, and agreed to engage and appoint negotiating teams to discuss renewing the deal.

***

The Government has defended not introducing a carbon tax in yesterday's budget.

Critics have said the Budget - which came only a day after a landmark report calling for unprecedented action to limit global warming - was soft on measures to tackle climate change.

Plans to increase the carbon tax were scrapped after political opposition to hikes in the cost of petrol, diesel and coal.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says it wasn't going to work this time, but may be introduced in the future.

***

The funeral of Emma Mhic Mhathúna will pass by Leinster House and Government Buildings in Dublin later today.

Today's funeral in Dublin is the second mass to be held for the 37-year-old, following yesterday's ceremony in Ballydavid in Kerry.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna - one of the 221 women impacted by the Cervical Check scandal - will be buried in Maynooth, Co Kildare later today.

***

A powerful storm's strengthened as it heads towards north-western Florida, triggering evacuation warnings.

Hurricane Michael is now packing winds of almost 200 kilometres per hour.

Heavy rainfall risks life-threatening flash floods, and forecasters predict storm surges of as much as 4 metres.

***

The author of the final report of the Scoping Inquiry into the Cervical Check Screening Programme, will appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee today.

The inquiry was set up to examine the non-disclosure of information to patients and the apparent widespread practice of non-disclosure.

Dr Gabriel Scally will discuss his report with members of the committee for the first time today.