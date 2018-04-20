Morning top 5: Undecided abortion voters; Irish border rejection; and Varadkar in Time 100

One in five people are still undecided as to which way they will vote in the abortion referendum.

A new Ipsos/MRBI poll in the Irish Times shows most are in favour of repealing the 8th - despite a drop in support.

The last survey in January had the pro-choice side on 56% percent - that is now down to 47%.

The No side has also dropped to 28%.

The Brexit department of the UK government is stressing it remains committed to avoiding a hard border with Ireland.

The Daily Telegraph claims the EU has rejected all the UK's proposals on this - apparently because none of the customs options put forward would work.

A British government spokesperson says they have been clear they will protect Northern Ireland's place in the UK internal market.

The North's Air Accident Investigation Branch is examining the scene of a fatal aircraft crash in Co Antrim.

Two people were killed when a small Cessna plane came down at Nutts Corner, near Belfast International Airport, on Thursday afternoon.

The PSNI say they are not in a position to confirm the identities of the two people on board.

Leo Varadkar has been named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine.

The Taoiseach made the cover of the publication last July, and is now included as a symbol of how far Ireland has come in the past 25 years.

He joins Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau on the list, as well as London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The nerve agent used on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal may still be present in toxic levels in Salisbury.

British government scientists think a small amount of the deadly substance was used in liquid form.

Work is beginning to decontaminate nine locations across the city where experts think the substance might still be.