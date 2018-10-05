Morning top 5: US senators move towards Kavanaugh vote; UK pro-Brexit politicians support prospect of 'Canada-style' deal

Senators in the US are moving towards a vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, with a procedural vote expected today ahead of a possible final one over the weekend.

Republicans and Democrats spent yesterday reviewing an FBI report following an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Judge Kavanaugh.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Washington DC yesterday, calling for senators to reject Kavanaugh's nomination.

The judge himself, meanwhile, wrote in the Wall Street Journal that he "said a few things I should not have said" during his public testimony last week - adding that he has been subject to "wrongful and sometimes vicious allegations".

***

The EU's prepared to offer the UK an alternative to the British Prime Minister's current Brexit proposals, a change which Boris Johnson is calling a "superb way forward".

The former British foreign secretary and other Conservative Brexiteers support a Canada-style free trade agreement.

European Council President Donald Tusk yesterday suggested a 'Canada+++' could be a solution.

***

The Simon Communities are calling on the Government to bring in Housing First in Budget 2019, in order to move rough sleepers into homes.

It's launched its Locked Out of the Market study today, which shows just 34 places to live are available for those within HAP limits.

It says 94% of rental properties are too expensive for those relying on the Housing Assistance Payment.

***

Arts organisations involved in Galway 2020 are holding a crisis meeting with local authority officials today.

It follows major budget cuts to projects in the European Capital of Culture programme.

The cuts have already led to Druid Theatre company shelving one of 2020's flagship productions.

***

A study by researchers at UCD and Queens University Belfast has found that adults who were breastfed as babies earn higher salaries.

The study tracked a group of 9,000 people born in 1958 over the course of their working lives.

It found that the adults who were breastfed had a 10% higher household income at the age of 50, compared to those who weren't.