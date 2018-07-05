Morning top 5: UK police confirm second nerve agent incident; National hosepipe ban on the way; CAO offers available this morning

UK counter-terrorism police have confirmed that two people found critically ill near Salisbury were exposed to the nerve agent novichok.

It is the same Soviet-era agent used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury in March.

The pair, both aged in their 40s, were found unconscious at a house in Amesbury, Wiltshire on Saturday night.

Police are investigating whether the cases are linked - but have said there is "nothing in their background" to suggest the pair were targeted.

***

A nationwide hosepipe ban will come into effect from tomorrow morning.

The measure is already in place in the Greater Dublin Area - but Irish Water has decided to extend it to the whole country until the end of the month as supplies remain under pressure from the heatwave.

Using water for non-essential activities is banned under the order and anyone who breaks it could face prosecution or a fine.

Irish Water General Manager Eamon Gallen said the utility will send inspectors to households that consistently flout the ban.

***

The Health Minister is to bring the general scheme of the Patient Safety Bill to Cabinet today.

It provides for the mandatory open disclosure of serious reportable patient safety incidents to those who have been harmed by them.

The step is being taken by Simon Harris in the wake of the Cervical Check controversy.

He strongly believes that creating a culture of mandatory open disclosure and learning from things that go wrong is the bedrock of making services safer.

***

Irish consumer confidence has dropped to its weakest level in over a year.

The latest KBC Bank Ireland/ ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index shows sentiment cooled in June.

It's being put down to growing global risks and pressures on household spending.

KBC Bank Ireland chief economist Austin Hughes said people are feeling more nervous about the world in general.

***

CAO Round A Offers are being made available online this morning.

Over 6 thousand students can find out what college places they've been offered from 6am.

Students can log onto cao.ie this morning to find out what you've been offered.