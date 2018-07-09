Morning top 5: UK Brexit Secretary resigns; Four children rescued from Thai cave; Murder inquiry launched into nerve agent death

UK Brexit Secretary David Davis has resigned from Government.

It comes after he wrote to the British Prime Minister warning that her plan for Brexit was 'unworkable.'

The British Cabinet signed off on the plan following a crunch meeting at Theresa May’s country estate on Friday.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is looking forward to examining the detail of the plan – due to be published in a White Paper later this week.

***

Four young footballers have been rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand - but eight others and their coach are still trapped.

The huge international rescue operation was suspended overnight to allow teams to replace vital equipment.

Crews will now have to replenish air tanks along the route before attempting to rescue the others.

The four young boys rescued on Sunday are reportedly recovering well in hospital – however, they still need to undergo detailed medical checks.

***

UK Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman who was exposed to a nerve agent in Wiltshire died in hospital last night.

Dawn Sturgess, a 44-year-old mother of three, was exposed to novichok in Amesbury last week. Her partner is still critically ill.

Police believe the pair were exposed to the substance through a contaminated item they came across accidentally.

Investigators think the item may have been left over from an attack targeting former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in March.

***

The Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone will address the UN Security Council in New York later today.

She will also be taking part in discussions about Ireland's bid for a seat on the council.

Speaking ahead of her address to the UN, Minister Zappone said she will be highlighting Ireland's support for children in crisis and calling for the Council to do more to protect children in conflict zones.

She said she will be highlighting the country’s humanitarian role and its efforts to resettle children from countries like Syria, Afghanistan and Eritrea.

***

A murder investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Limerick at the weekend.

24-year old Patrick O'Connor was fatally injured at Fitzgerald's Bar in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was rushed to University Hospital Limerick where he was pronounced dead.

Superintendent Derek Smart said investigators are checking CCTV and carrying out door-to-door inquiries.