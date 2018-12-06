Morning top 5: Two arrested over murder outside Belfast school; Abortion bill passed; High Court to rule on Graham Dwyer action

The abortion bill has passed all stages in the Dáil.

It was approved during a late night sitting of the Dáil and will now go to the Seanad for final sign-off.

The Health Minister Simon Harris expects it to be signed into law before the end of the year.

After the vote he said the people had spoken and said the new legislation will offer women facing crisis pregnancy “care and compassion in our own country.”

***

Two men have been arrested by police investigating the murder of a father outside a West Belfast school.

43-year-old Jim Donegan was shot dead in his car as he waited to collect his teenage son on Tuesday.

Police have warned that there were hundreds of children leaving three schools in the area at the time – and a number of them witnessed the murder.

They are continuing to appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

***

Tributes are being paid to Dublin man John Dowling who was stabbed to death yesterday in Paris.

The 66-year-old English teacher was attacked at a university campus in the west of the city yesterday.

A man in his late thirties was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

In a statement, the Léonard de Vinci University said the attacker was a former student who had failed to complete his course.

***

The High Court is expected to rule today on Graham Dwyer's legal action against the State over his prosecution for murder.

Dwyer claims that data gathered by Gardaí from his phone shouldn't have been used during his trial for the murder of Elaine O'Hara.

The phone data placed him at a specific place at a particular time - however Mr Dwyer, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2015, claims the use of the data was unconstitutional.

A decision is expected later today.

***

The National Broadband Plan is to be put under the spotlight in the Oireachtas today.

Two separate committees are due to examine issues relating to the roll-out of broadband to rural Ireland.

Independent Auditor Peter Smyth will be asked to explain his report into the tendering process at the Oireachtas Communications Committee.

Mr Smyth found the plan hadn't been undermined by meetings between former Minister Denis Naughten and businessman David McCourt who's part of the consortium bidding for the contract.