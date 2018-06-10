Morning top 5: Trump refuses to endorse G7 communique; man and woman injured in Co Cork assault

President Trump has asked US representatives not to endorse the joint statement put out by G7 leaders at their summit in Canada.

It's after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made what Mr Trump says were "false statements" at a news conference after the US President left the summit early.

In tweets from Air Force One, Mr Trump said Mr Trudeau's remarks were "very dishonest and weak".

***

A man and a woman have been injured following an assault in Co Cork.

A number of men with weapons are said to have entered a house in Ballincollig early this morning.

Both the man and woman have been taken to hospital, with the man's injuries described as very serious and the woman's as non-life threatening.

***

Investigations are under way after shots were fired at a house in South County Dublin last night.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm in Rathsallagh Park in Shankill.

A family were at home at the time however no one was injured.

***

President Trump says he's feeling positive ahead of meeting the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Mr Trump left the G7 summit in Canada early yesterday to travel to the meeting on Tuesday, with both leaders due to arrive in Singapore today.

In a press conference, the US President said he'd be able to tell 'very quickly' whether the secretive leader's serious about giving up his nuclear weapons.

***

A peace vigil is to take place at Shannon Airport today.

It's part of the ongoing campaign by Shannonwatch to end the use by the US military of the airport in County Clare since 2002.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin Micheál Mac Donncha will attend the event, and claims the current situation is a breach of Ireland's neutrality.