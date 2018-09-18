Morning top 5: Trump escalates trade war with China; Dáil to resume after summer break

Donald Trump has stepped up the trade war between the US and China, slapping tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

It potentially raises prices in America on items ranging from handbags to bicycle tyres.

The US President says the 10% tariffs will take effect next Monday, and will jump to 25% from January.

He also says another $267 billion worth of imports will be hit with tariffs 'immediately' if China retaliates against the latest action.

***

Politicians are returning from their summer holidays as the new Dáil term begins this afternoon.

With the Budget, Brexit and confidence and supply negotiations all to be dealt with in the coming weeks, there's lots on the agenda.

Housing delivery will be a key issue this term, with Minister Eoghan Murphy facing a no confidence motion next week.

The Government will also be looking at passing the planned abortion legislation in the coming weeks and months, ahead of the planned introduction of services in January.

***

Cabinet ministers will be given an updated contingency plan for Brexit this morning.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney will brief his colleagues on the hiring of extra staff for ports and airports.

More than 1,000 extra workers will be hired ahead of Brexit to deal with the fallout at entry points to the country.

The Government is also preparing a nationwide campaign to help people and businesses to 'get Brexit ready'.

***

A major report on the future of the gardaí is expected to recommend wide-ranging reforms of the force.

The Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland will present its report in Dublin this afternoon.

It began its work last year, and has been looking at the operation and structure of both An Garda Siochana and other policing-related bodies like GSOC.

***

The National Ploughing Championships gets underway in Screggan, Co Offaly this morning.

Almost 300,000 people are expected at the site over the next three days.

President Michael D Higgins will officially open the festival this morning.