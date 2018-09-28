Morning top 5: Trump defends Brett Kavanaugh; State Examinations Commission meets; and Ireland's statement to the UN

US President Donald Trump has described a heated Senate hearing involving Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford as "brutal" and "hard to watch".

But he has also praised the Supreme Court nominee's performance as he defended himself against allegations of sexual assault.

Mr Kavanaugh claims he never sexually assaulted anyone; while Prof Ford gave a harrowing account of the alleged incident.

****

The board of the State Examinations Commission (SEC) is holding an emergency meeting to consider a High Court ruling against it.

It has been told that it has until Friday to issue a decision to a Wexford teenager who appealed an incorrect Leaving Certificate result.

Student Rebecca Carter took the action because in spite of getting the necessary points for her preferred course in a re-check, the SEC said it would be mid-October before a full appeal could be completed.

****

Tánaiste Simon Coveney will deliver Ireland's national statement to the UN General Assembly in New York later.



He will use his address to underline Ireland's strong support for multilateralism, highlight Ireland's role in UN peacekeeping, and concerns regarding the situation in the Middle East.

He'll also make a strong case for Ireland's candidature for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

****

The head of Tesla, Elon Musk, is facing fraud charges in the US.

He is accused of making false and misleading statements about being ready to take Tesla private - which lead to gains at the time for the company.

Shares fell by 11% in after-hours trading.

****

Tens of thousands of Ryanair passengers will face disruption due to strike action at the airline.

Almost 300 flights are cancelled because of the stoppage by cabin crews in Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Italy and Germany.

They are walking out for 24 hours over working conditions.