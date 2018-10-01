Morning top 5: Three drowned off Kerry coast; UK Conservatives call for EU flexibility; Mass burials to take place following Indonesia tsunami

Three people have drowned in a fishing tragedy off the Kerry coast.

The bodies of the three men – one in his 50s and two in their 30s – were recovered from the water near Coonanna Pier yesterday evening.

It came after members of the public spotted an upturned boat nearby, earlier in the evening.

It is believe the men were on a fishing trip before they got into difficulty.

***

Mass burials are starting to take place in Indonesia, after Friday's huge earthquake and tsunami.

More than 830 people have been killed but the death toll is expected to rise further as more remote areas are reached.

It is also feared there could be an outbreak of disease because of unattended bodies.

Rescue efforts are continuing to reach those still missing.

***

The EU is being warned against trying to punish Britain for leaving.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is not the only senior Tory to use his party's conference to reach out to Brussels.

It comes after the country’s trade secretary Liam Fox also suggested the UK was being ‘taunted’ by Europe.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt claims more countries will want to quit if membership is treated more like a prison than a club.

***

The Simon Communities are calling on the Government to ensure that access to secure, affordable housing is a top priority in the Budget.

The charity is warning that the crisis must not become normalised – with nearly 10,000 people officially accessing emergency accommodation in Ireland.

National Spokesperson for the Simon Communities Niamh Randall said the situation is getting worse with “increasing pressure all around the country.”

Meanwhile, the latest Daft.ie report has revealed that house prices rose by 0.2% between June and September.

***

People with disabilities continue to go through higher levels of discrimination compared to those without.

That's one of the findings of new research, published today by the ESRI and Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission.

Around one in every five reports of discrimination among people with disabilities concerns health services - more than any other area of life.

16% of people with disabilities reported discrimination compared to 11% of people without in 2014.