Morning top 5: Thousands without power due to Storm Callum; McCabe happy with Disclosures report

Thousands of homes and businesses are without power this morning after Storm Callum hit the country with high winds overnight.

A Status Orange Weather alert is in effect in coastal counties right around the country as damaging gusts of up to 130 kilometres an hour sweep in from the Atlantic.

The storm is expected to track northwards as the day goes on, with warnings in the west and north remaining until early this evening.

***

A number of flights from Dublin Airport have been cancelled this morning due to the weather conditions.

Irish Ferries has cancelled its morning services between Holyhead and Dublin, while a Stena Line service has been delayed due to the weather.

DART services are operating only between Bray to Howth/Malahide, while Rosslare services are operating to and from Wicklow only.

***

Maurice McCabe has said he is happy with the Disclosures Tribunal report - but admits some of the findings are "hard to take".

The tribunal's latest report, published yesterday, found that former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan and former press officer Superintendent Dave Taylor engaged in a smear campaign to harm the Garda whistleblower’s reputation.

Judge Peter Charleton also concluded Sergeant McCabe was a genuine person who was "repulsively denigrated for being no more than a good citizen and police officer".

Sergeant McCabe gave his reaction to RTÉ's Prime Time following the report's publication, saying he was thrilled that "all is over".

***

The future of the Government and the National Broadband Plan looks in doubt after the resignation of the Communications Minister.

Denis Naughten stepped down yesterday after controversy over meetings he had with a businessman involved in the bid for the broadband licence.

Minister Richard Bruton has been appointed to the communications brief on a temporary basis.

***

A man in his 70 has been killed after he was hit by a car in Strokestown in Co Roscommon.

It happened on the N5 shortly before 8pm last night.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The female driver of the car wasn't injured.