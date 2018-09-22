Morning top 5: Thousands expected at housing protests today; Palestinian president due to arrive in Ireland

Thousands of people are expected to take part in a national protest over the housing crisis today.

Demonstrations are set to be held across 13 counties - with the largest starting at Dublin's Garden of Remembrance at 1pm.

Latest figures from the Department of Housing show just under 10,000 people accessed emergency accommodation in July.

***

One of Donald Trump's top justice officials has denied discussing how to remove the US president from power by declaring him unfit for office.

It follows a report in the New York Times that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein floated the idea of secretly recording the US President.

The newspaper claims that was discussed with other officials from the justice department and the FBI.

Mr Rosenstein, however, has said the claims are 'inaccurate'.

***

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is due to arrive in Ireland later today.

Mr Abbas is making a short visit to Dublin, during which he'll meet the President, Taoiseach and Tánaiste.

The Palestinian leader was invited here by Simon Coveney during the Tánaiste's visit to the West Bank earlier this year.

***

The Taoiseach has voiced his concerns over an Oireachtas Committee’s plans to look into the President’s spending.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is set to scrutinise the cost of the office next week.

Some politicians are worried an investigation will damage the integrity of the presidential election, which takes place next month.

Leo Varadkar has said the presidency is 'above politics'.

***

EU leaders have insisted a Brexit deal remains possible, despite flatly rejecting the Chequers proposal put forward by Theresa May during a summit in Salzburg.

Yesterday, the British Prime Minister used a surprise statement in Downing Street on Friday to issue an ultimatum to the bloc to accept her strategy or come up with counter-proposals.

She declared the UK would continue preparations for a "no-deal" Brexit, acknowledging that the two parties had reached an "impasse" over "two big problems" in negotiations.