Morning top 5: Theresa May's Brexit plans under fire; dozens dead after ferry sinks in Tanzania

Some members of Theresa May's own Conservative party in the UK insist the reaction to her Brexit proposal proves it's now dead.

Downing Street had hoped the British Prime Minister's plan would get some words of encouragement at a meeting in Austria yesterday.

Instead, European Council president Donald Tusk insisted it would not work - while Taoiseach Leo Varadkar dismissed suggestions there had been progress on the Irish backstop.

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg says Theresa May's Chequers plan isn't viable, claiming it will keep the UK "tied into the failing European Union economic model".

***

More than 200 people are feared to have died after a ferry sunk in Tanzania's Lake Victoria.

At least 42 people have been confirmed dead, with officials saying the death toll could rise significantly.

There are reports the vessel was only meant for 100 people, but may have had more than 300 people on board.

***

ESB Networks are working to reconnect the last few thousand of homes left without power by Storm Ali.

The majority of the affected customers are based in Tuam, Mullingar, Cavan and Longford.

Meanwhile, Luas operator Transdev says services on the Green Line are back to normal this morning, after engineers repaired 'significant damage' caused by high winds on Wednesday.

***

The Taoiseach is set to attend today’s National Ploughing Championships in Co Offaly.

The farming festival is opening for an extra day after being called off on Wednesday because of the weather.

It’s up to the 1,700 exhibitors if they are want to open or not today, with some stalls still badly damaged after the storm.

***

Ireland's first driverless shuttle bus is set to make its debut in Dublin later today.

The 'EZ10' electric bus will showcase a trial route from the Convention Centre to the 3 Arena from 2pm.

The new mode of transport - which can cater for up to 15 passengers - already operates in countries such as the US, Holland and China.