Morning top 5: Theresa May heads to Brussels after surviving confidence vote; rents continue to rise but at slower pace

The British Prime Minister heads to Brussels today seeking more concessions on the Brexit backstop.

Leaders from across Europe are gathering for a special summit - but many, including the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, have already ruled out any renegotiation of the deal.

Theresa May survived a motion of no confidence from her own party last night.

200 Conservative MPs voted in support of her leadership - but 117 voted against, representing a significant percentage of the party.

***

Micheál Martin has admitted many in his party won't like the decision to renew the confidence and supply agreement.

Fianna Fáil has agreed to support the government of Fine Gael and Independents until early 2020.

The decision was made to avoid potential months of uncertainty that could be thrown up by an election next year while Brexit is being negotiated.

The Fianna Fáil leader said that in a normal political situation he'd have called an election instead.

***

Rents are continuing to rise but at a slower pace than recently, according to the Residential Tenancies Board.

Its latest report shows the national average rent was €1,122 per month, up from €1,044 one year earlier.

The results also indicate that Rent Pressure Zones are slowing the pace of rent increases for existing tenancies.

***

Hundreds of security forces have been searching eastern France for a man suspected of opening fire near a Christmas market in Strasbourg.

Two people were killed in the shooting on Tuesday night, while a third was left brain dead.

Police in the country have released a photograph of the suspect, Cherif Chekatt.

***

Investigations are continuing after a man was hit by a van in County Limerick yesterday evening.

A 33-year-old pedestrian was struck by van shortly before 6pm on Main Street, Hospital.

He was brought to Limerick University Hospital in a critical condition, while the driver of the van was not injured.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area between 5:25pm and 5:50pm to contact them.