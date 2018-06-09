Morning top 5: Teenager dies following Donegal crash; GP group meeting to discuss abortion plans

A 14-year-old boy has died following a crash in Co Donegal.

Just before 6pm yesterday evening, emergency services were called to the scene of the single vehicle collision at Tullyally near Redcastle.

Gardaí say the teenager was fatally injured when the car he was driving lost control and crashed.

***

European members of the G7 have rejected Donald Trump's call to reinstate Russia to the group.

The world's top economic powers are continuing their meeting in Canada today, where issues like trade are on the agenda.

Russia was kicked out in 2014 when it annexed Crimea.

However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the European countries are agreed Russia shouldn't be let back in.

***

Some homes, farms and businesses remain without power this morning after lightning strikes yesterday.

The faults mainly affected parts of the west, midlands and south-east.

Crews are working to restore the supply to areas affected.

***

The group that represents most of the country's GPs are meeting today to discuss what's needed for a doctor-led abortion service.

The emergency meeting of the National Association of General Practitioners comes after the vote to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

The group is concerned they do not have the resources to provide the service, and says they are still waiting to be contacted by the Department of Health.

***

The Taoiseach hopes his visit to Northern Ireland will help to build relationships between communities.

As part of the trip, he became the first sitting Taoiseach to visit the headquarters of the Orange Order in east Belfast.

He also launched the Féile an Phobail community festival in the west of the city.

Last night, Leo Varadkar met cross border bodies as well as business and civic society leaders.