Morning top 5: Teenager charged with murder after Texas school shooting; more than 100 dead after Cuba plane crash

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with capital murder after a high school shooting in Texas.

10 people were killed and 10 others were injured in the shooting in Santa Fe yesterday, where explosive devices were found by police.

US President Donald Trump has ordered that US flags fly at half-mast as a mark of 'solemn respect' for those affected.

***

Cuban state media says more than 100 people have died after a plane crashed into a field, shortly after take-off.

The Boeing 737 came down into a field in Havana yesterday before flames were seen coming from the aircraft.

Three women are reportedly in a critical condition after being freed from the wreckage.

***

Investigations are continuing following the murder of teenager Ana Kriegel in Dublin.

Gardaí are trying to trace the last known movements of the 14-year-old, who was found dead in a derelict farmhouse on the Clonee Road in Lucan on Thursday afternoon.

The discovery was made after she was reported missing on Monday evening.

***

Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle will get married in the UK today, following months of planning.

Their ceremony at Windsor Castle will see Prince Charles walk Ms Markle the aisle.

Yesterday, Harry and his brother William delighted royal fans in Windsor with a walkabout.

***

New cases of Ebola have been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as the death toll climbs to 25.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says affected areas are difficult to reach, particularly during the current rainy season.

The medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) says it is a worrying situation.