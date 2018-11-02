Morning top 5: Study finds high level of inequality in Irish health system; WBS defends school construction projects

People with incomes above the medical card threshold are being left in a "twilight zone" with poorer health outcomes, according to a Europe-wide report published by the think tank TASC.

It's found high levels of inequality in the Irish healthcare system.

The study says Irish people in higher income groups were 21% more likely to have good health, compared to those in lower income groups.

***

Western Building Systems is insisting there were no "short cuts or penny pinching" involved in its school construction projects.

Work is underway, after assessments of the company's 42 schools were completed yesterday - with more than half needing some form of remedial work.

Four schools will remain partially closed after the mid-term break, although all the others are set to re-open on Monday.

***

Gardaí have named the victim who was stabbed to death in Kildare yesterday.

34 year-old David Boland from Nurney in Kildare, died after becoming involved in a row in Athy in the early hours of the morning.

A murder inquiry into the stabbing has been launched.

***

Former President Mary Robinson has been appointed chair of the international non-governmental organisation (NGO) The Elders.

She succeeds the late Kofi Annan in the role.

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has welcomed the announcement, saying Mrs Robinson "takes up this position at a time when the world needs to hear strong voices".

***

The 70th Labour Party National Conference kicks off in Dublin today.

The three-day event will see one thousand party members attend.

It comes following a testing few months for party leader Brendan Howlin, who has faced criticism from councillors over his leadership.

However, Deputy Howlin suggests that's now been put to bed and the party have what it takes to tackle the big issues.