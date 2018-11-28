Morning top 5: Storm Diana arrives; rape reporting levels; and warning over Budget 2019

Severe winds gusting up to 130 kilometres per hour are expected today as Storm Diana passes over Ireland.

Status Orange Wind warnings will be in force until this afternoon for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, Galway and Clare.

High seas will also bring the risk of coastal flooding.

****

Men are much more likely than women to say they would report the rape of someone else.

The Newstalk Red C Women in Ireland research also shows twice as many women as men have experienced gender-based discrimination.

83% of people claimed they would report if they had been raped, but that figure dropped to just under half in cases where it had happened to somebody else.

****

One person has died following a collision in Co Monaghan.

The pedestrian was struck on Main Street in Castleblayney at around midnight.

A Garda was also injured in the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

****

The Government's spending watchdog says Budget 2019 is not prudent.



The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, set up to scrutinise financial decisions made by Government, says opportunities to strengthen the economy were missed in last month's budget.

It had recommended an increase in spending next year of €3.5bn, which is €1bn less than what is planned for 2019.

****

Dublin football club Ballybrack FC is blaming a rogue member of its management team, for pretending a player had been killed in a car crash in order to get a match postponed.

The player himself knew nothing of the scheme either and was in his native Spain at the time.

In a statement, Ballybrack FC said the person responsible for the false claim made a "gross error of judgement" and has been relieved of all duties at the club.