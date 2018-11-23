Morning top 5: Spanish PM repeats threat to veto Brexit deal; Irish man dies after being punched in New York

The Spanish Prime Minister is again threatening to veto the Brexit agreement.

Pedro Sanchez says he and Theresa May remain "far apart" over Gibraltar’s future.

The warning comes just days before Sunday's crucial EU summit, where European leaders are supposed to sign off on the deal.

***

Almost 9 in 10 women murdered in Ireland are killed by a man known to them, according to Women's Aid's Femicide Watch 2018 report.

Over half were murdered by their current or former boyfriend, partner or husband and 61% of women were killed in their own homes.

Director of Women's Aid Margaret Martin is calling for a domestic killings review to be brought in here.

***

Post mortem examinations will be carried out later on the couple who were found dead at their Kilkenny home.

They have been named locally as Michael Hurley and his partner Mary Holohan, and their bodies were discovered by family members late on Tuesday night.

Suspected carbon monoxide poisoning is being examined as one of the causes of their deaths.

***

Police in the US are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Irish man who was assaulted in New York.

It's reported he was attacked by a man outside a bar in the Queens area of the city.

Local media reports that he was pronounced dead after being brought to hospital.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is providing consular assistance to his family.

***

A Dublin man is due to be sentenced today for sexually assaulting a Brazilian woman on a Tinder date.

Patrick Nevin from Dun Laoghaire attacked his victim after driving her to a secluded part of the UCD campus in July 2014.

He claimed everything that happened was consensual, but a jury found him guilty of sexual assault this time last year.