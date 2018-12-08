Morning top 5: Six dead after stampede at Italian nightclub; US special counsel reveals details of Cohen and Manafort cases

Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has offered significant assistance to Robert Mueller's Russian probe, the US special counsel has said.

Mr Mueller has released a sentencing memo concerning Mr Cohen.

It says that the lawyer committed a 'serious crime' by withholding information and lying to Congress, but adds that he has taken 'significant steps to mitigate his criminal conduct'.

Another memo from the special counsel claims that Trump's former campaign chair Paul Manafort told "multiple discernible lies" in interviews with both Mueller's office and the FBI.

***

Six people - including five teenagers - have died in a stampede at a nightclub in Italy.

It's understood people at the event in the north-eastern town of Corinaldo panicked and ran for the exits when someone sprayed a substance.

Around 35 others have been injured, 12 of them seriously.

***

The Eiffel Tower and Louvre museum are closed today as authorities in France prepare for major 'yellow vests' protests.

The demonstrations started three weeks ago over planned fuel price increases - and while the protests have largely been peaceful, there were clashes in Paris last weekend.

Tens of thousands of police officers are being deployed across the country today.

***

Six people will appear in court today following separate drugs seizures and arrests in Dublin and Meath.

In total, cocaine and cannabis worth €4 million have been seized in operations carried out by the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Finglas Drugs Unit.

***

Police in New Zealand say a 26-year-old man will be charged with the murder of missing British backpacker Grace Millane.

He'll remain in custody until Monday morning, before appearing in court in Auckland.

22-year-old Grace hasn't been found, but was last seen at a hotel in the city with what police have called a "male companion".