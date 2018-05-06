Morning top 5: Sir Alex Ferguson recovers from brain surgery; Teen due in court following Strabane attack; One woman dead following smear test failure

David Beckham's told his old manager Sir Alex Ferguson to "keep fighting" - after having emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage at Salford Royal Hospital.

Manchester United say the operation on their legendary former boss went "very well" and the 76 year-old's recovering in intensive care.

Many of his former players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney have also sent their best wishes.

Among his honours in more than 26 years in charge of United - Sir Alex won 13 league titles and the Champions League twice - after a successful spell at Aberdeen.

************************

A 17 year old has been charged after a woman was attacked with a drill in Strabane in County Tyrone.

The boy is due in court tomorrow, accused of grievous bodily harm with intent, possessing an offensive weapon, and theft.

It's believed the 38-year-old victim is still in a critical condition in hospital with serious head injuries.

************************

At least one woman is dead after cancer patients were given the all clear multiple times after smear test failures.

The Sunday Times is reporting Irene Teap died in July last year - her husband was informed last Tuesday by the HSE that two of her smear tests had produced false negative results.

Another woman who has high court proceedings against CPL - the same laboratory that settled with Vicky Phelan - received three consecutive false negative results in 2011, 2013 and 2014.

The paper has also discovered that the State redress scheme for Cervical Check clients will only pay where results were discovered in the audit process but not disclosed to the patient.

************************

People on Hawaii's Big Island have been warned to expect more earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Geologists say an erupting volcano in Hawaii is likely to release more lava into residential areas.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says it can't forecast exactly where that'll happen.

More than 17-hundred people have now been told to leave their homes.

************************

Fine Gael would still top the poll in a general election.

A Sunday Independent / Kantar Millward Brown poll taken between the 18th and 30th of April, gives the party 34 percent of the vote, ahead of Fianna Fail on 27 and Sinn Fein on 22.

Labour and the Independent Alliance are both on 5 percent, The Greens on 3 percent, non-aligned Independents on 2, and Solidarity/People Before Profit on 1.