Morning top 5: Record numbers of children seek Barnardos' help; US braced for "extremely dangerous" hurricane; Race for the Áras underway

A record number of children needed the help of Barnardos last year.

The children’s charity helped over 15,000 families in need according to its annual report, released this morning.

It means the charity has helped over 86,500 children in the last ten years.

The charity’s outgoing CEO, Fergus Finlay, said it is “a societal disgrace” that the organisation has to exist at all.

***

Nursing home residents who have left a vacant home behind them could be offered incentives to rent it out under a new plan to tackle the housing crisis.

The Irish Independent reports the deal will be de offered to nursing home residents who are on the Fair Deal scheme.

Figures from the HSE indicate that there are around 22,795 people taking advantage of the scheme.

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein has confirmed it will publish a motion of no confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy today over his efforts to tackle the housing and homelessness crisis.

***

The race for Áras an Uachtaráin is officially underway – after two candidates were officially confirmed to run against Michael D Higgins.

Senator Joan Freeman and businessman Sean Gallagher have both secured the backing of enough local authorities to run for the position.

Meanwhile, businessman Gavin Duffy has the support of three councils – meaning one more will get him over the line.

Nominations close on September 26th with the election a month later on October 26th.

***

Evacuations are underway in North and South Carolina ahead of the arrival of a potentially catastrophic category four storm.

Hurricane Florence is bearing down on the east coast of the US with sustained wind speeds of 140mph.

Locals have been warned it could be "extremely dangerous" by The National Hurricane Centre – with a state of emergency declared in a number of states.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall on Thursday.

***

Fianna Fáil TDs and senators are gathering in north County Dublin this afternoon for the party’s annual think-in.

The gathering will address a range of issues including the housing crisis, the upcoming budget and the looming threat of Brexit.

The meeting comes as negotiators prepare for a second round of budget talks with the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.

The party is reportedly pushing for welfare-linked increases and an extra €10 for pensioners.