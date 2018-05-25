Morning top 5: Polls open in Eighth Amendment Referendum; Woman arrested after "brutal" death in County Down; Weinstein to surrender to police

Polls will open in the abortion referendum at 7am.

More than three million people are eligible to vote on whether or not to repeal the Eighth Amendment to the constitution.

A ‘Yes’ vote would see Article 40.3.3 removed and allow the Oireachtas to introduce laws governing abortion.

A ‘No’ vote would see the Eighth Amendment retained as it is now, with Ireland’s laws against abortion remaining in place.

***

Three arrests have now been made after the death of a fisherman who was 'brutally' attacked in County Down.

Stefan Zait - who's originally from Romania - was assaulted in broad daylight in Ardglass on Tuesday - and sustained serious head injuries.

He died in hospital yesterday.

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested, as well as two other men.

***

North Korea's state news agency has insisted the country is still open to talks with the US.

That is despite US President Donald Trump's decision to cancel next month's summit with North Korea's leader.

President Trump based his decision on what he called the tremendous anger and open hostility" in North Korea's latest statement.

It was hoped the meeting would lead to the de-nuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

***

New EU laws to better protect our data come into effect across Europe today.

The General Data Protection Regulation - or GDPR - was signed into law by President Higgins yesterday.

The laws offer greater protection for the data of 500 million people across the EU.

The rules give people more rights over how their personal information is used - and increase the amount companies can be fined if they don't comply.

From now on, if a company wants to offer an internet service in exchange for your data, they have to get your permission first.

***

Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to New York police later today.

The disgraced Hollywood producer has faced a string of allegations that he sexually assaulted numerous women.

More than 70 women have made claims against the disgraced producer – however he has always denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

He is also the subject of police investigations in London and LA.