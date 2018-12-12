Morning top 5: Police in Strasbourg search for Christmas market gunman; May due to meet Varadkar in Dublin

Police in France are searching for a gunman who's on the run after three people were killed in a shooting at a Christmas market in Strasbourg.

Twelve people are believed to have been injured in the attack last night.

The French interior minister says the country's increasing its security alert level and sending extra security forces to the city.

***

Theresa May is due to meet the Taoiseach in Dublin later today.

She asked to meet Leo Varadkar ahead of tomorrow's EU Council meeting as she seeks further concessions from Europe about the Brexit agreement.

Mrs May - who has already met a number of EU leaders this week - postponed a vote on the deal in the House of Commons this week after it became clear she couldn't win it.

The Taoiseach has said he's open to some clarifying text about the backstop, but insisted that it can't change the deal fundamentally.

***

Gardaí are questioning a man in connection with the death of a 65-year-old man in Co Meath.

The man was found unresponsive at a a house at Johnswood Drive in Ashbourne yesterday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to the city morgue where a post mortem will be carried out today.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and is being questioned at Ashbourne Garda Station.

***

The Taoiseach and the Fianna Fáil leader are expected to meet today to discuss the confidence and supply deal.

The agreement that keeps the government in place has been under review over the past few weeks.

Micheál Martin told his parliamentary party last night that he'll meet the Taoiseach today to discuss the future.

Sources at the meeting expect that they will agree some arrangement for an extension - but were unsure how long that would last.

***

The Irish economy is expected to record an exceptional performance this year.

Analysis by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) predicts GDP growth of 8.2% by the end of this year, and a further 4.2% growth in 2019.

Unemployment is expected to drop to 5.1% next year.

However, the ESRI is warning the Government not to continue to rely on a small number of companies to fund the public finances.