Morning top 5: Pedestrian killed in Galway road accident; Five dead after Florence makes US landfall; Typhoon Mangkhut batters Philippines

A woman in her 70s has died after being hit by a car on the N18 motorway in County Galway last night.

Gardaí said the accident happened near Cloughboley, Ardrahan shortly after 9pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the car was uninjured.

The road was closed while gardaí carried out a forensic investigation of the crash site, but it has since reopened.

***

At least five people have been killed in North and South Carolina by Storm Florence.

The tropical storm was downgraded from its original category three hurricane status - but the region is still being pounded by rain and people are being urged to stay off the roads.

A woman and her child were killed were among those killed, when a tree fell into their house in Wilmington in North Carolina.

On Friday afternoon, the US National Hurricane Centre warned that the weather system would bring life-threatening storm surges and catastrophic freshwater flooding.

***

Super Typhoon Mangkhut has begun pummelling northern areas of the Philippines carrying wind gusts reaching 270kph.

The typhoon was the strongest storm the planet has seen this year before it made landfall on Cagayan province at 1:40 am local time.

Police said two women died after a hillside collapsed in the city of Baguio and a woman died in neighbouring Taiwan after being swept out to sea.

The storm knocked out power as it tore across the northern part of Luzon Island - an area which is home to around 10 million people, many of whom live in flimsy wooden homes.

***

Gardaí last night released three men arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking off the Kerry coast.

It follows an extensive search of their yacht by customs officers, which failed to find any trace of drugs.

The three men, two from Ireland and a Czech national, were en route to Dingle form the Azores when they were detained by the Naval Service.

The yacht was lifted from the water at Kinsale Boatyard on Friday and customs search teams opened up sections of the hull – but found no traces of drugs on board.

***

The Minister for Health has welcomed a SIPTU decision to defer industrial action by Section 39 workers.

It means key healthcare services will remain un-disrupted on Tuesday - after SIPTU and FORSA accepted an invitation to talks at the Workplace Relations Commission next week.

Workers are calling for full pay restoration - following pay-cuts during the economic crisis.

Minister Simon Harris welcomed the decision to defer the action – and said he recognises that Section 39 agencies provide vital services to some of the most vulnerable people in society.