Morning top 5: PSNI search for murder suspect; Far-right narratives dominated Twitter during refugee crisis; Prosecutors recommend leniency for Flynn

The UK Government is expected to announce plans for publishing legal advice it received on the Brexit Withdrawal Deal later today.

It comes after MPs found the Government in contempt of Parliament over its refusal to release the UK Attorney General’s opinion in full.

Meanwhile politicians will begin the second of five days of debate on the deal in the House of Commons.

Prime Minister Theresa May has defended the deal – although her opposite number in the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn has urged her to seek a better one, or stand aside.

***

Police in Northern Ireland have launched a murder probe after a man was shot dead outside a Belfast school yesterday.

The PSNI are searching for a man in his 40s in connection with the death.

The suspect was wearing a hood and a high-vis vest with "security" written on the back.

The victim shot a number of times outside St Mary's Grammar School in the west of the city – and police are warning that children could have been killed in the attack.

***

New research has found that far-right narratives dominated Twitter during the Mediterranean refugee crisis.

Researchers at DCU analysed more than 7.5 million tweets on the issue posted between October 2015 and May 2016.

They found tweets were being dominated by a relatively small number of accounts with large numbers of followers posting anti-refugee sentiment.

Lead researcher Dr Eugenia Siapera says social media platforms are being used to attack the vulnerable, and polarise debate.

***

Prosecutors have recommended little or no jail time for a former advisor to the US President.

Prosecutors for the Mueller probe said former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has offered "substantial" evidence regarding possible Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Flynn has already pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI - and has been co-operating with the special investigation into Moscow and the Trump campaign team.

Investigators aren't revealing any more details, but have asked a federal judge not to jail Flynn.

***

The funeral of former US president George Bush Senior will take place in Washington today.

The 94 year old will be laid to rest following a state funeral at the National Cathedral.

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania will join with former presidents and world leaders in paying tribute.

His son, former president George W Bush, is expected to deliver a eulogy at today's service.