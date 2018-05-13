Morning top 5: One dead in Paris attack; GPs and Cervical Check; and Israel win Eurovision

One person has died and four others injured in a knife attack in Paris.

Police have shot and killed the attacker and launched a terror investigation.

It happened just before 9.00pm on Saturday near where Paris's Opera and landmark shops are located.

****

GPs around the country are concerned the Cervical Check controversy is undermining the whole screening programme.

They say there has been a lack of clear explanations regarding the benefits and disadvantages of the scheme.

It comes as the HSE says 203 cases where an audit showed their test could have provided a different result have been contacted.

****

Young people will have an opportunity for the first time to have their say over the country's abortion laws.

That is the message from Health Minister Simon Harris, who is calling on everyone to come out and vote in the referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

Speaking in Dublin on Saturday, Minister Harris also told people to avoid fake news.

****

Kim Jong Un has taken another step towards his unlikely meeting with Donald Trump.

North Korea has announced it will demolish its nuclear test site starting within two weeks.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) has reported that journalists from the US, South Korea, China, Russia and the UK will be invited to observe a ceremony marking the start of the process.

****

Israel has won the final of Eurovision 2018 with 529 points.

Cyprus were second followed by Austria in a closely fought contest in Lisbon on Saturday night.

Ireland's Ryan O'Shaughnessy finished in 16th place with 136 points for his song 'Together'.