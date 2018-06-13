Morning top 5: Ombudsman warns State bodies 'failing' children; Confusion over Korea Summit agreements; Man charged with child's murder

State bodies are 'failing' young people according to the Ombudsman for Children.

In a new report, Dr Niall Muldoon warns that children struggling with mental health problems and homelessness are not getting the help they need.

He said children are being left waiting days for mental health assessments, with families living in Direct Provision finding it hard to even access his office.

The report calls for a new way of thinking from Government, labelling it ‘shameful’ that 10,000 people are in emergency accommodation - and over 25% of them are children.

***

North Korea’s state media is reporting that Donald Trump has "expressed his intention" to lift crippling sanctions against the country – despite the US president’s insistence they will remain until "nukes are no longer a factor."

President Trump and Kim Jong Un signed an agreement pledging to work towards the "complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula" at their historic summit in Singapore yesterday.

However the US president told reporters after the meeting that he would like sanctions to be lifted but that this could not happen immediately.

North Korean media is reporting that President Trump agreed to lift sanctions as relations improve, while also offering security guarantees and halting military exercises in the region.

***

Thousands of Irish Ferries customers have had their holiday plans thrown into chaos - after the company cancelled its sailings to France.

Six thousand bookings in total have been affected, because the new WB Yeats ferry isn't ready to be delivered yet.

The cancellations have caused huge disruption and the ferry service is trying to organise alternative travel options for customers.

Helplines for those affected are due to reopen at 8am this morning.

***

A man has been charged with murdering a three year old boy in Derry.

The 23-year-old man will appear in court later.

The child's body was discovered in the Bogside area of Derry.

A woman who was also arrested in connection with the death has been released pending an investigation.

***

Public water supplies were 99% compliant in 2017 according to the Environmental Protection Agency Drinking Water report.

However, it identifies that pesticide concentrations are a concern in an increasing number of plants.

The report also notes that Irish Water is working to address the issue of chlorine by-products in drinking water through treatment upgrades.

Meanwhile, a planning application has been lodged for a new plant to tackle water restrictions on the Lough Talt Scheme affecting over 10,000 people, mainly in west Sligo.