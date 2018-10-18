Morning top 5: No Brexit breakthrough; Peter Casey under fire; and Jamal Khashoggi's final column

EU leaders have failed to break the deadlock over the Irish border at a special Brexit summit.

They met Wednesday night in Brussels, but have decided not enough progress has been made to call another summit in November.

The British Prime Minister Theresa May also has not ruled out an extra year of transition - which would allow more time to find a solution.

Peter Casey has come under fire from his rivals in the first TV debate featuring all the presidential candidates.

The businessman was accused of racism by Sean Gallagher after he repeated his claim that Travellers are not an ethnic group.

Michael D Higgins faced more questions about his spending and travel arrangements.

TDs have been told women will be harmed if doctors are allowed an opt-out clause for abortion referrals.

Anti abortion deputies say doctors should be allowed freedom of conscience not to refer a woman who seeks a termination.

The calls came during a Dáil debate on abortion legislation on Wednesday night.

The Washington Post has published the last column of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

He wrote before his disappearance two weeks ago, in which he talks about the importance of a free press in the Middle East.

The newspaper's global opinions editor said they eld off publishing the column"because we hoped Jamal would come back to us so that he and I could edit it together".

Students are being forced to turn to grind schools because of a lack of teachers across the country, leading to a greater learning divide.

That is according to the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals, which is holding its annual conference in Galway.

It says there is an urgent need to address staffing shortages in schools.