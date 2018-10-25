Morning top 5: New laws target Airbnb landlords; Government set for school construction talks; US 'mail-bomb' fears

New laws are being introduced to crack down on short term lettings like AirBnB.

The government is hoping stricter rules will free up more homes as the housing crisis continues.

Under the new plans, homeowners will only be allowed to rent out rooms on a short term basis if they are located in their primary residence.

They will be allowed to let out a room all year - or the entire home for a maximum of 90 days a year.

***

Construction firm Western Buildings Systems is set for talks with the Department of Education today amid ongoing concern over the safety of school buildings.

Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School and St Luke's National School were forced to close their doors yesterday after an audit uncovered structural issues.

Last weekend, a section of Ardgillan Community College in Dublin was closed.

Officials will examine as many as 40 schools built by the company in the coming days amid fears more could be forced to remain closed.

***

There are fears there could be more suspect packages in the post in the US - following the discovery of several ‘mail-bombs’ targeting high-profile figures.

Devices were intercepted before they could be delivered to the homes of Barack Obama and the Clintons.

CNN’s newsroom in New York was evacuated and a number of other politicians also received them.

US President Donald Trump condemned the would-be attacks and warned that “any acts or threats of political violence are an attack on our democracy itself."

***

Presidential hopefuls have made their last pitch to the nation in the final TV debate of the campaign.

In a much more light-hearted affair five of the six candidates answered questions ranging from their views on deportation to whether they know the price of a litre of milk.

The country goes to the polls tomorrow.

Voters will be asked to choose the country’s president - and decide whether to remove the reference to blasphemy in the constitution.

***

Confidence and supply talks between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are set to begin this afternoon.

Negotiating teams from both parties will begin by reviewing the deal that has kept the Government in power over the past three budgets.

The teams will then discuss a potential extension.

Simon Coveney, Paschal Donohoe, Regina Doherty and Martin Heydon will represent Fine Gael.

Meanwhile, the Fianna Fáil team will be led by Dara Calleary, Michael McGrath, Lisa Chambers and Charlie McConalouge.