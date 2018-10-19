Morning top 5: Nearly 10,000 over-75s on trolleys; Brexit 'political equivalent of climate change'; and Jamal Khashoggi search

Almost 10,000 people over the age of 75 have been waiting on trolleys in Emergency Departments for more than 24 hours in first eight months of the year.

The Department of Health figures, released to Fianna Fáil, are an increase of around 600 compared to November last year.

According to the party's health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly, the numbers could rise to 14,000 over the winter months.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is warning that Brexit is the political equivalent of climate change, and people need to realise it is a storm that's not going to pass.

Mr Varadkar says decisions made over the next few weeks will impact Ireland for decades.

Everyone has accepted the October deadline for a withdrawal agreement will not be met, with some suggestion it might not even get done before Christmas.

The remains of the missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi are being looked for in a forest near Istanbul.

He has not been seen since entering the country's consulate in the city over two weeks ago.

US President Donald Trump says it "certainly looks" like Mr Kashoggi is now dead.

A 24-hour nationwide road safety campaign is being launched on Friday.

National Slow Down Day is a Garda iniative supported by the Road Safety Authority.

It runs from 7.00am Friday until 7.00am on Saturday - with the aim of reducing the number of speed-related collisions.

The UK's Football Association has called on police and social media firms to do more to tackle online abuse, after England and Chelsea midfielder Karen Carney was subjected to rape and death threats.

Carney (31) received the abuse after Chelsea's Champions League win over Fiorentina on Wednesday night, in which she scored the only goal of the match.

The first of the messages on Instagram read: "How many chances you need to score in second half stupid b******"