Morning top 5: Murphy survives Dáil motion; Presidential campaign begins; and new Monaghan sinkholes

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy survived a motion of no confidence after a stormy debate in the Dáil on Tuesday.

He comfortably saw off the motion from Sinn Féin when Fianna Fáil abstained.

After speculation, his party colleague Minister Catherine Byrne supported the Government - saying she had "constructive discussions" with Mr Murphy and the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

****

Campaigning in the Presidential election will officially begin on Wednesday, with six candidates likely to be on the ballot.

The candidates so far are current President Michael D Higghins, Senator Joan Freeman, Sinn Fein MEP Liadh Ni Riada and businessmen Sean Gallagher, Peter Casey and Gavin Duffy.

Journalist Gemma O'Doherty is trying to secure a last minute nomination with the backing of 20 Oireachtas members, but is unlikely to secure the required votes.

****

There is a call for the use of seclusion and restraint on children with disabilities in schools, to be urgently addressed.

Inclusion Ireland is looking for the Education Minister Richard Bruton to regulate and reduce the practices after concerns were raised by parents.

The charity is launching a report highlighting cases of restraint, isolation and seclusion against 14 children with disabilities - some as young as five.

****

The Irish economy is expected to grow faster than previously thought over the next few years.

The ESRI think-tank is forecasting GDP to grow by just under 9% this year and 4.5% in 2019.

But that is based on the UK staying in the single market after Brexit.

****

A number of people have had to leave their homes after two new sinkholes appeared near a Monaghan GAA club.

The eight-metre wide holes at Magheracloone developed after the ground initially subsided on Monday following the collapse of a mine.

Its owner, Gyproc Ireland, says geological experts have surveyed the site and found the new holes are part of the original collapse.