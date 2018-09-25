Morning top 5: Motion in Housing Minister; Presidential spending; and policewoman who shot man dead is fired

Sinn Féin is bringing a no confidence motion against Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy in the Dáil today.

The party claims he has failed in his response to the homelessness and housing crisis.

Junior Minister Catherine Byrne has also hinted she may vote against the gGovernment or abstain from the vote.

****

Spending by the President's office will be scrutinised by the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee this morning.

It is examining the issue despite objections from senior politicians.

Both the Taoiseach and the Fianna Fáil leader have questioned the timing of the hearing - as it comes just a day before nominations close in the Presidential campaign.

****

A motion calling for the government to declare the housing crisis a national emergency was passed at a special meeting of Dublin City Council last night.

The motion is also demanding capital spending on housing increase to at least €2.3bn in the upcoming budget.

The extraordinary meeting saw it passed by 28 votes to 2.

*****

A US policewoman who shot a man dead in his own apartment after mistaking him for an intruder has lost her job.

Amber Guyger thought she had entered her own home when she encountered Botham Jean, but she had mistakenly walked into a flat that was one floor above her own.

She fired two shots after seeing a silhouette of a figure who did not respond to verbal commands.

****

Newstalk broadcaster Pat Kenny will be inducted into the IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame later today.

He is receiving the award for his contribution to the radio industry throughout his career, which spans 40 years.

Other inductees today include radio boss Margaret Nelson, executive Willie O'Reilly and producer Ian Wilson.