Morning top 5: More women than thought affected by cervical scandal; Body identified as missing mother; Nurses gather for annual conference

It has emerged that more women have been caught up in the Cervical Check scandal than previously thought.

The Minister for Health Simon Harris told the Dáil that the number of women who have developed cancer and haven't had their smear tests rechecked may be double the amount originally reported.

It means some 1,500 women who have developed cancer may have to have their smear tests audited.

Many of the women were not examined by the CervicalCheck national screening programme – meaning they were not included in the initial figures.

***

The body of a woman found in a wooded area in County Sligo has been identified as Natalia Karaczyn.

The 30-year-old went missing on Sunday and Gardaí investigating her disappearance discovered a body on the outskirts of Sligo town yesterday.

Following a post-mortem the body found in a wooded area near Holywell Road is that of the mother-of-three.

A 32-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation is still in custody at Ballymote Garda Station.

***

Controversial abortion banners will be erected outside maternity hospitals in Dublin again today.

They show graphic images of developing foetuses and have been condemned by the official campaigns on both sides of the debate.

The Rotunda Hospital said the protest has caused ‘distress and upset’ for patients, many of whom are attending for other reasons than the ‘happy occasion’ of giving birth.

The Irish Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform is behind the posters and says they are just showing the reality of the situation.

***

Facebook's announced plans to launch an online dating feature.

The site's founder says it'll be built into the app, and hopes to rival the likes of Tinder.

Only non-friends who've also opted in will be able to see your profile.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg says over 200 million people who use Facebook are single.

***

Nurses are gathering in Cork today for the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation's (INMO) Annual Delegate Conference.

Members will call on the Government to have real progress on their pay inequality tackled before the budget.

An emergency motion on the issue will be debated on Thursday.

INMO spokesperson Phil Ni Sheaghdha says keeping staff is also a main focus point.