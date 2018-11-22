Morning top 5: May to return to Brussels for more Brexit talks ahead of key summit; Dáil approves draft withdrawal deal

Theresa May will return to Brussels on Saturday after failing to finalise a key Brexit agreement with Jean-Claude Juncker yesterday.

Mrs May held talks with the European Commission president in Brussels to focus on plans for UK's future relationship with the EU.

After the meeting, the British Prime Minister admitted there were "remaining issues" - but insisted the pair had made "further progress" in a "very good" meeting.

Efforts are continuing to reach an agreement ahead of the crucial summit of EU leaders on Sunday.

***

The Dáil has overwhelmingly backed a motion in support of the draft Brexit withdrawal deal.

Just nine TDs opposed the proposal.

However, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin used the debate to attack the government - accusing Fine Gael ministers of playing politics with the deal reached last week.

***

A man will appear in court this morning in connection with a firearms seizure in Limerick.

On Tuesday evening, a man in his 40s was stopped by gardaí patrolling the outskirts of Limerick City.

A firearm and ammunition were seized and the man was arrested.

He has since been charged, and will appear before Limerick City District Court at 10:30 this morning.

***

Two more people are now known to have died in the Northern California wildfire, bringing the total death toll to 83.

Police say more than 560 remain on the missing list.

Meanwhile authorities have contained flames in the south of the state, where 1,600 homes have been destroyed and three people killed.

***

The head of Russian military intelligence has died.

General Colonel Igor Korobov is said to have suffered a "serious illness" - and has been described by officials as "a true son of Russia."

The 63-year-old was head of the GRU, the organisation accused of trying to murder Sergei Skripal in Salisbury earlier this year.