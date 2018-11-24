Morning top 5: May back in Brussels; call for Magdalene Laundry records; and smartphones banned in Brazil

British Prime Minister Theresa May is in Brussels in a bid to finalise the Brexit withdrawal agreement before Sunday's EU summit.

Mrs May will meet EU Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker while still facing significant opposition at home and abroad.

However Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is looking for more assurances over Gibraltar, and is threatening to derail the summit if they are not met.

****

There is a call on the Government to immediately produce its own State records relating to the Magdalene Laundries.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) is making the call as it presents its follow-up report for the UN Committee Against Torture in Dublin.

It is after the State's interim report claimed there was an absence of any credible evidence of torture or criminal abuse in the Laundries.

****

France is bracing itself for another day of demonstrations, with so-called "yellow vest" protesters vowing to bring Paris to a standstill.

They started against increases in the fuel tax, and then turned against the economic policies of President Emmanuel Macron.

Two people have died and more than 750 have been injured so far.

****

A migrant caravan hoping to gain access to the US intends to walk to the border this weekend to "knock on the door".

It is now numbering at least 6,000 people.

It has raised fears among authorities in both Mexico and the US that there could be a sudden rush to jump the fence, that is being secured with barbed wire, border police and the US military.

****

A resort in Bali has banned guests from using smartphones and other electronic devices when they are by the pool.

Their new "In the Moment" program is encouraging visitors to unplug between the hours of 9.00am to 5.00pm every day of the week.

Those who do not want to leave their phones unattended in their rooms can put them in a locker while they swim.