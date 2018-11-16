Morning top 5: Man shot dead in Kildare; Westminster braced for further resignations; California death toll rises

A man in his 40's has been shot dead in Leixlip, County Kildare.

The victim was shot as he was returning to his home on Glen Easton Way shortly after 9pm last night.

Gardaí believe the killing is connected to the ongoing gangland feud in Dublin.

The man has been named locally as Clive Staunton and is believed to have connections to the Hutch family.

Westminster is braced for further ministerial resignations today, as MPS continue to voice anger over the draft Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Yesterday two of British Prime Minister Theresa May's top team resigned over the plan – with Environment Secretary Michael Gove reportedly considering his position this morning.

Mrs May could also face a no confidence vote – if as many as 48 Tory MPs send letters calling for a change in leadership.

Yesterday, she vowed to see her plan through Parliament, telling reporters ‘I will see this through.’

The number of people reported missing after the devastating wildfires in California has more than doubled to 631.

Officials say seven more bodies have been found - with at least 65 killed in total.

The blaze in northern California has destroyed nearly 12,000 buildings.

US President Donald Trump is due to visit the State this Saturday – after appearing to blame State officials for the tragedy last weekend.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael is warning that the ongoing uncertainty over Brexit requires an extension of the confidence and supply arrangement.

The party is urging Fianna Fáil to sign up to an extension and an agreed 2020 election date.

The Fine Gael Ard Fheis gets underway in Dublin this evening – after a day-long meeting between negotiators from both parties.

Brexit will be high on the agenda with over 2,500 party members expected to attend

It's estimated more than 56 billion coffee capsules will go to landfill this year.

The capsules take up to 500 years to degrade.

British research suggests around two-fifths of people simply throw them in the bin.

More than half of people surveyed said they didn't know the difference between recyclable, compostable and biodegradable capsules - blaming manufacturers for the confusion.