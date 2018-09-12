Morning top 5: Man remanded over Bobby Messett murder; Activists evicted from Dublin property; Scally report due this afternoon

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of Bobby Messett.

The 50-year-old grandfather-of-three was shot dead after a gunman opened fire at Bray Boxing club on June 5th.

Two other men – including boxing coach Pete Taylor – were also injured in the attack.

Last night, Gerard Cervi of no fixed address was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.

A woman in her 20s – who was arrested as part of the same investigation – has been released without charge.

***

Cabinet ministers will discuss the Scally Review into the Cervical Check scandal this morning before it is published later today.

It comes after key details of Dr Gabriel Scally’s findings were leaked to the media before those affected by the scandal could be briefed.

A number of families who were due to be briefed before the report was published said they felt betrayed after waking up to yesterday's news headlines.

The review has been examining how nearly 210 women, were not told that an internal review had found that they were given incorrect smear test results.

***

Concerns have been raised over the tactics used by Gardaí to break up a protest in Dublin City Centre yesterday.

A private security firm was called in to evict a number of housing activists who have been occupying a building on North Frederick Street - in breach of a court order.

Six protesters were arrested following the eviction and images shared on social media show Gardaí wearing face masks and carrying batons as crowds gathered.

Sinn Féin has warned that it “certainly gives an impression of a heavy handed, overreaction to a peaceful Housing occupation.”

***

More than one million people across the United States’ eastern seaboard have been told to evacuate their homes ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall on Friday.

Virginia, Maryland, Washington DC, and the Carolinas have all declared states of emergency.

President Donald Trump - who was criticised for his response to the deadly Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico last year - has said the White House is "absolutely, totally prepared" to provide aid once Florence hits.

***

There's been criticism over the confusion surrounding Donald Trump's visit.

Yesterday, Government sources indicated the trip had been cancelled – although the White House insisted details were still being determined.

It comes after the Taoiseach confessed the original announcement of President Trump’s visit came “a bit out of the blue.”

Fianna Fáil has warned that communications with the Trump Administration must be improved – with the lack of a US ambassador to Ireland not helpful for the relationship between the two countries.