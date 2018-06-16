Morning top 5: Man dies in suspected hit-and-run; Sinn Féin Ard Fheis underway; Young workers going hungry to pay rent

A man in his early 20s has died in a suspected hit-and-run incident in County Longford.

Gardaí said the man was hit by a passing vehicle while out walking on the N4 at around 11:45pm last night.

He was treated at the scene before being removed to Midlands Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí said the vehicle failed to stop and continued in the direction of Newtownforbes,

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses and, in particular, are urging the driver involved to come forward.

***

Sinn Féin will decide if the party will support the government proposals on abortion later.

At the moment TDs and Senators are blocked from backing the idea of terminations without restriction for up to 12 weeks.

Today’s vote will decide whether to align the party’s stance with the government proposals.

A separate motion calls for all members to be given a free vote when the legislation enters the house.

***

Over half of young Irish workers are going hungry to pay the rent, according to a new study.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions survey questioned 1,500 members under the age of 34.

It found that one-in-two workers are going without essentials as they struggle to cover housing costs.

ICTU said the poll, carried out in the first two weeks of the month, has found alarming levels of frustration and despondency.

***

Gardaí are continuing to question a teenager in connection with the murder of Cameron Reilly in County Louth almost 3 weeks ago.

The 18-year-old’s body was found in a field on the outskirts of Dunleer on May 26th.

A post-mortem revealed that he was strangled to death.

An 18-year-old man, arrested yesterday in connection with the investigation, is being held at Drogheda Garda Station.

***

A man in his forties has been shot in the leg in Dublin.

The incident happened at a house in the Bluebell area of the city at around 11pm last night.

The victim was taken to hospital and his injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.