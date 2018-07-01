Morning top 5: Man dies after getting into difficulty swimming in Limerick; voters go to the polls in Mexico

A man in his 40s has died after getting into difficulty at a popular swimming spot in Limerick.

It happened yesterday evening at Parteen Railway Bridge on the River Shannon, upriver from Limerick City.

The man was removed from the water and taken to hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

***

At least 30 people have died after a bus crashed into a gorge in northern India.

At least three others are injured after the crash in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.

Police say a rescue operation is ongoing.

***

The rate of house price increases is slowing according to the latest report from Daft.ie.

It shows the cost of a house rose by 5.6% in the year to June.

That represents the lowest rate of inflation in almost four years.

***

A left-wing candidate is expected to win today's presidential election in Mexico.

64-year-old Andrés Manuel López Obrador has a clear lead in the polls, and is promising to end the country's high murder rate.

He is also pledging to tackle poverty and corruption in the country.

The election campaign has been marred by political violence amid the country's ongoing drug war - with BBC reporting that more than 130 candidates and political workers have been killed since September.

***

Every ambassador to the United Nations is expected to attend a U2 concert in New York later.

The band will cover the cost of the UN at U2 gig.

The move comes as part of Ireland's efforts to secure one of the rotating positions at the United Nations Security Council.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tanaiste Simon Coveney are due to arrive in New York today, ahead of launching the Irish bid.