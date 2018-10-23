Morning top 5: Man charged with woman's murder in Dublin; Warning over pumping of sewage into waterways; Call for new white-collar crime agency

A man in his 30s has been charged in connection with the murder of a mother-of-two in Cabra in Dublin at the weekend.

The body of Amanda Carroll was found at her apartment at Homestead Court on Quarry Road on Sunday afternoon.

It is believed she had sustained injuries to her neck.

A man arrested in connection with the incident has since been charged and is due to appear in court this morning.

***

Untreated sewage is still being pumped into our seas and waterways from 38 towns and villages around the country.

Meanwhile, treatment plants in Dublin and Cork are among the 28 nationwide where discharges are below EU standards.

The report found that Irish Water isn't meeting its own targets for tackling the problem – and points to years of under-investment in the system as one of the main causes.

EPA spokesperson Darragh Page said Ireland has already faced European court action over its poor record.

***

It has been revealed that 134 children have been deported from Ireland in the last five years.

The figures have been released by the Department of Justice to theJournal.ie.

Since a 2004 referendum, children born here are only entitled to automatic citizenship if at least one of their parents is a citizen.

It comes as 50,000 people have signed a petition to prevent the deportation of nine-year-old Eric Zhi Ying Xue to China, even though he was born in Wicklow and has lived here all his life.

***

The Law Reform Commission's called for a new Corporate Crime Agency to be set up.

The new organisation would be modelled on the Criminal Assets Bureau, and would target so-called 'white collar crime.'

The commission’s report recommends the establishment of a dedicated unit in the office of the DPP to liaise with the new Agency.

It warns that the new agency will need to be properly resourced so it can be effective in fighting corporate crime.

***

The US President has sent "top intelligence people" to Turkey to investigate the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

It is reported that CIA director Gina Haspel's among those heading to Istanbul, where Mr Khashoggi was killed in Saudi Arabia's consulate.

Meanwhile, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to reveal today what he calls the “naked truth” about the death and the circumstances leading up to it.

He said he will outline the case in a speech to his party.