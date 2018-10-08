Morning top 5: Major UN report calls for 'unprecedented' action to limit global warming; tributes paid to Emma Mhic Mhathúna

A major UN report has warned that 'unprecedented changes' are needed to limit the effect of global warming.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says we are already seeing the consequences of a 1°C change in temperatures.

However, it warns that limiting global warming to 1.5ºC - rather than 2ºC or higher - will require "rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society".

***

The family of Emma Mhic Mhathúna says she will be remembered by thousands of people who have been inspired by her fight for justice.

The 37-year-old mother of five, who was at the centre of the CervicalCheck controversy after receiving incorrect smear results, passed away in Kerry yesterday,

Tributes have been paid to her from the Taoiseach, President and Minister for Health - along with advocacy groups across the country.

***

20 people have been killed in a crash involving a limousine taking people to a party in the US state of New York.

All 18 in the limo died, along with two pedestrians.

Witnesses described seeing the SUV-style vehicle shoot across a junction, hit another car, and then collide with people in a shop car park.

***

Authorities in China say the president of INTERPOL is under investigation on suspicion of breaking the law.

Meng Hongwei was reported missing after travelling from Lyon in France, where INTERPOL is based, to China last month.

The international police organisation says he has now resigned from the organisation with 'immediate effect'.

***

A post-mortem is due to take place today on the body of a man shot dead in Ballymun in Dublin on Friday night.

The 45-year-old was killed when he answered the door to two gunmen at a house in Poppintree Crescent.

Gardaí are still appealing for witnesses to the shooting to contact them - and officers are continuing to search for the two suspects.