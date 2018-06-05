Morning top 5: Magdalene Laundry survivors to meet in Dublin; Westminster to debate Northern Ireland abortion laws; Man dies in Cork crash

Hundreds of survivors of the Magdalene Laundries will gather in the same place for the first time ever today.

Survivors from Ireland, the UK, America and Australia are all being brought together in Dublin over the next two days.

The President will also host a special reception for the women at Áras an Uachtaráin.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said it is an important event that will be tinged with sadness.

***

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 30s was killed in a crash between a van and a tractor in County Cork.

They collided near Buttevant on the Liscarroll Road near the old Crossroads pub at around 1 o'clock yesterday afternoon.

A boy and a girl in their teens who were also in the van were airlifted to hospital.

The tractor driver - a man in his late 20s - was unhurt.

***

A three-hour emergency debate will take place in the UK Parliament today to discuss abortion in Northern Ireland.

The region will soon be the only part of the UK and Ireland where terminations are still banned - unless there is a serious risk to a woman's health.

Last month’s landslide Eighth Amendment Referendum result fuelled calls for change in the North.

However the DUP - which is propping up Theresa May's government - is against any reform.

***

A new study shows using an immunotherapy can significantly reduce the risk of a patient's skin cancer returning.

Nearly two thirds of patients treated with nivolumab at an earlier stage alongside surgery, experienced recurrence-free survival.

Anne Gribben from Dublin was diagnosed with stage three malignant melanoma in 2006 and is still cancer-free as a result of the treatment.

She was given one of two drug treatment options and says her health has been great since.

***

A massive rescue operation is continuing in Guatemala, where dozens of people have been killed by a huge volcanic eruption.

At least 69 people, including children, are known to have died after rivers of lava made their way through remote mountain hamlets - but only 17 have been identified so far.

Ash and smoke has filled the sky and blanketed cars, roads and homes.

Emergency workers have faced challenging conditions as they dig through debris and mud in search of survivors - with smouldering terrain still extremely hot.